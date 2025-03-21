 |  Login 
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 19.3 percent in Feb from Jan

Friday, 21 March 2025 13:45:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 19.3 percent month on month and by 4.5 percent year on year, totaling 37,054,201 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 31.60 million mt, down by 19.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.7 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in February, receiving 2.92 million mt and 1.44 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this February decreased by 15.9 percent month on month and 39.7 percent year on year to 8.23 million mt.

In the given month, Port Hedland and Port Dampier was shut down temporarily due to Tropical Cyclone Zeila, which led to decline in shipments.


