Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 2.8 percent in June 2025 from May

Thursday, 24 July 2025 12:36:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 2.8 percent month on month and went up by 0.7 percent year on year, totaling 54,584,776 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 49.15 million mt, up by 8.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in May, receiving 2.57 million mt and 1.9 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this June increased by 3.3 percent month on month and by 0.9 percent year on year to 12.99 million mt.


