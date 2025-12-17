Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in November 2025 from October

In November this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 3.6 percent month on month and by 2.1 percent year on year, totaling 47,721,507 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.15 million mt, remaining stable compared to the previous month and up by 5.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in November, receiving 2.58 million mt and 1.62 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this November decreased by 19.2 percent month on month and by 7.4 percent year on year to 12.06 million mt.