Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down...

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 15.8 percent in July 2025 from June

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 10:38:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 15.8 percent month on month and went up by 6.5 percent year on year, totaling 45,969,289 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.02 million mt, down by 20.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 14.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in July, receiving 3.1 million mt and 2.07 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this July decreased by 6.6 percent month on month and were up by 3.6 percent year on year to 12.03 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

