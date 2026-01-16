DR Congo government outlines $29 billion iron ore development under MIFOR project

According to information released by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country is seeking to broaden its mining base by launching a major iron ore development project alongside supporting logistics infrastructure.

Based on official minutes published by the prime minister’s office, mines minister Louis Watum told the council of ministers that the government has launched a new project, Mines de Fer de la Grande Orientale (MIFOR), aimed at developing a high-grade iron ore deposit in the country’s remote northern region.

The deposit is estimated to contain around 20 billion mt of iron ore resources at an average grade of 60 percent, according to the mines minister. The project is intended to reduce the country’s long-standing reliance on copper and cobalt mining. Initial production capacity is planned at about 50 million mt per year, with potential expansion to 300 million mt per year, the minister stated.

According to the presentation, the first phase would require investments of approximately $28.9 billion, largely for heavy rail infrastructure and river transport connecting the mine to the deep-water port of Banana on the Atlantic coast via the Congo River.

The government said the project has already attracted interest from institutional investors and approved the creation of a dedicated inter-ministerial commission to coordinate its development.

However, local media have reported that the project has not yet been supported by a formal feasibility study, a key benchmark for assessing economic and technical viability. In addition, the reference to “resources” rather than “extractable reserves” has raised questions about the project’s maturity.

Details regarding financing, potential partners and implementation timelines have not been disclosed, adding to uncertainty surrounding the project’s execution.