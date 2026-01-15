 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reports higher output for 2025 despite wartime constraints

Thursday, 15 January 2026 12:26:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR), Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced its operational results for the full year of 2025.

In the given year, the company’s pig iron output totaled 2.53 million mt, increasing by 16.9 percent, while its crude steel production moved up by 2.3 percent to 1.69 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In 2025, AMKR’s rolled steel product output amounted to 1.56 million mt, rising by 1.4 percent compared to 2024, while its iron ore concentrate output grew by 6.7 percent year on year to 7.56 million mt. On the other hand, the company’s coke production came to 1.46 million mt, increasing by 6.4 percent year on year.

Wartime conditions continue to weigh on operations

Despite the improvement in operating indicators, the company emphasized that 2025 remained an exceptionally difficult year. Operations continued to be affected by ongoing military risks, repeated attacks on energy infrastructure, electricity shortages, high power tariffs and the need to import electricity. Elevated logistics costs and challenging export market conditions further constrained performance.

Metallurgical production was restricted throughout the year, while mining operations remained below pre-war levels. As a result, overall output stayed significantly below both planned targets and historical benchmarks achieved before the war.

Focus on stabilization and preserving production capacity

Against this backdrop, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih highlighted that stabilizing operations was a key achievement in 2025. Through sustained efforts by its workforce, the company managed to increase pig iron, steel, rolled products and coke output compared with the previous year.

Management described 2025 as a year of survival and continuous adaptation. Production schedules were frequently adjusted, two blast furnaces could not be operated continuously as originally planned, and power supply limitations also affected mining performance.

CBAM adds new pressure heading into 2026

Towards the end of the year, the introduction of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism added another layer of complexity. The company noted that CBAM represents both an additional cost factor and a potential barrier to EU exports, with its full impact expected to become more evident in 2026.

Looking ahead, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih stated that its immediate priorities remain maintaining market presence, safeguarding jobs and preserving production under wartime conditions. Investment activity is being limited to critically essential projects, forecasts remain cautious, and the company continues to call for state support, particularly in the form of fair and regulated electricity pricing. The company reaffirmed its commitment to remaining in Ukraine and contributing to the country’s post-war reconstruction once conditions allow.


