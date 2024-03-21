﻿
Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

Thursday, 21 March 2024 14:36:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for February this year.

In the given month, the company’s pig iron output totaled 116,000 mt, decreasing by 22.1 percent month on month and increasing by 33.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel output was 77,000 mt, up by 1.3 percent compared to January and by 16.7 percent from February 2023.

In February, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s rolled steel product output amounted to 73,000 mt, rising by 1.4 percent month on month and by 15.8 percent year on year, while its iron ore concentrate output totaled 572,000 mt, up by 3.6 percent month on month and by 34.6 percent year on year. The company’s coke production in the given period came to 77,000 mt, falling by 9.4 percent month on month and moving up by 57.1 percent year on year.

It is noteworthy that, since Russia’s attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Kryvorizka district affected the company’s February output, its pig iron production decreased month on month, while its crude steel and rolled steel outputs remained virtually unchanged compared to the previous month. Also, despite the interruptions in energy supply, AMKR managed to increase its iron ore concentrate output. AMKR said that it will continue to improve its mining and steel production.


