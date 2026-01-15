 |  Login 
Turkey’s iron ore imports down 1.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Thursday, 15 January 2026 10:38:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 577,045 metric tons, down by 28.7 percent compared to October and up by 115.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $63.79 million, decreasing by 21.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 103.2 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of 2025, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.95 million mt, down 1.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.3 percent to $942.27 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 5.74 million mt, up by 22.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 715,324 mt and Sweden with 660,718 mt, up 63.7 percent and down 33.3 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil  5,736,950  4,694,655 22.2  249,925  -   -
Russia  715,324  436,863 63.7  159,774  52,005 207.2
Sweden  660,718  989,927 -33.3  -    -   -
Uzbekistan  593,535  892,032 -33.5  -    214,866 -
Ukraine  487,872  1,094,683 -55.4  -    -   -
Norway  330,329  -   -  165,035  -   -
S. Africa  167,655  861,146 -80.5  -    -   -
Australia  166,094  - -  -    - -
Uruguay  79,531  -   -  -    -   -
Romania  9,575  3,813 151.1  1,201  885 35.6

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-November 2025


