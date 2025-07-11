Turkey’s iron ore imports down 17.4 percent in Jan-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 618,742 metric tons, down by 37.4 percent compared to April and by 29.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $65.05 million, decreasing by 35.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 40.6 percent year on year.
In the January-May period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 3.70 million mt, down 17.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 34.6 percent to $394.79 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 2.40 million mt, up by 6.9 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Uzbekistan with 337,112 mt, up 42.7 percent year on year, and Sweden with 330,712 mt, up 0.2 percent.
Turkey’s iron ore import sources in the January-May period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-May 2025
|January-May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Brazil
|2,398,781
|2,244,386
|6.9
|210,002
|334,526
|-37.2
|Uzbekistan
|337,112
|236,196
|42.7
|97,654
|74,353
|31.3
|Sweden
|330,712
|329,973
|0.2
|-
|164,994
|-
|Ukraine
|240,362
|694,143
|-65.4
|80,368
|75,901
|5.9
|Russia
|224,540
|209,881
|7.0
|62,822
|53,097
|18.3
|S. Africa
|167,615
|688,269
|-75.6
|167,591
|176,067
|-4.8
|Romania
|1,806
|-
|-
|136
|-
|-
|Macedonia
|464
|-
|-
|157
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-May 2025