Turkey’s iron ore imports down 17.4 percent in Jan-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 618,742 metric tons, down by 37.4 percent compared to April and by 29.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $65.05 million, decreasing by 35.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 40.6 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 3.70 million mt, down 17.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 34.6 percent to $394.79 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 2.40 million mt, up by 6.9 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Uzbekistan with 337,112 mt, up 42.7 percent year on year, and Sweden with 330,712 mt, up 0.2 percent.

Turkey ’s iron ore import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 2,398,781 2,244,386 6.9 210,002 334,526 -37.2 Uzbekistan 337,112 236,196 42.7 97,654 74,353 31.3 Sweden 330,712 329,973 0.2 - 164,994 - Ukraine 240,362 694,143 -65.4 80,368 75,901 5.9 Russia 224,540 209,881 7.0 62,822 53,097 18.3 S. Africa 167,615 688,269 -75.6 167,591 176,067 -4.8 Romania 1,806 - - 136 - - Macedonia 464 - - 157 - -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-May 2025