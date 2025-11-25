 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China widens restrictions on BHP’s iron ore sales

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 13:51:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese state-owned iron ore trading arm China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) is reported to have told Chinese steel mills and traders to stop purchasing cargoes of a second iron ore product from Australian miner BHP Group - specifically low-grade “Jinbao fines”, according to media reports. This move follows an earlier ban from September that targeted BHP’s “Jimblebar Blend Fines”.

The bans have come amid stalled negotiations between BHP and CMRG over the 2026 iron ore annual contract. The escalation is seen as China is leveraging its purchasing power in the face of weak steel demand.

In October, BHP Billiton agreed during negotiations with CMRG together with Chinese steelmakers and traders to switch to settlement in prices in Chinese currency (RMB) for 30 percent of its iron ore spot trading with China, with the agreement scheduled to take effect from the fourth quarter of 2025, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Supply and price dynamics shift amid dispute

The halting of new Jinbao fines shipments includes directives for delivery from ports to be stopped within about three days, raising concerns over port congestion.

While Jimblebar fines trade volumes are significant for BHP (around 25% of its output), Jinbao fines volumes are much smaller, suggesting the ban is structured to exert pressure without triggering a large market disruption.

Strategic and diplomatic implications

The move is seen as commercially driven, with China seeking better contract terms rather than a punitive trade embargo.

For BHP, the dispute highlights rising risks in the export market to China and may influence its contract strategy with other major buyers globally.

From China’s perspective, the consolidation of iron ore purchasing through CMRG increases its leverage in negotiations.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Australia Southeast Asia BHP 

Similar articles

Iron ore freights increase amid steady cargo demand, tight vessel supply

25 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 25, 2025

25 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

East Asian ferrous scrap imports show mixed trends across key geographies in 9MCY25

25 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 25, 2025 

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 24, 2025

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India: Iron ore e-auction sales in Karnataka rise by over 40 percent month on month in Oct'25 amid improved buying

24 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.9 percent in October 2025 from September

24 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 24, 2025 

24 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ukraine’s Sukha Balka launches new iron ore block

24 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 21, 2025

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer