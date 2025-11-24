India: Iron ore e-auction sales in Karnataka rise by over 40 percent month on month in Oct'25 amid improved buying

Iron ore e-auction sales in Karnataka registered a sharp 41 percent month on month jump to 1.19 million mt in October 2025, compared with 850,000 mt in September, according to data maintained with BigMint. The robust rise in volumes reflects improved buying interest from sponge iron and pellet producers amid stable ore prices and steady steel demand.

Of the total auctioned material in October, iron ore fines accounted for 612,000 mt, while lumps contributed 585,550 mt.

The sharp 41 percent month on month increase can be attributed to a combination of improved market conditions and seasonal recovery in demand. First, increased participation from sponge iron and pellet manufacturers significantly boosted buying activity. These downstream units, which had remained cautious during the monsoon season due to production disruptions and weak steel demand, returned to the market as operations normalised.

A seasonal improvement in logistics and post-monsoon operational resumptions supported smooth material movement across mining and consuming regions. Better road connectivity and reduced rainfall-related disruptions facilitated higher offtake from mine heads. Additionally, with the end of the monsoon and festive season, steel producers began restocking raw materials in anticipation of increased construction and infrastructure activity, further driving up e-auction demand in Karnataka during October.

NMDC drives market momentum

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), India's largest iron ore miner, led the surge in sales, recording 1.07 million mt of iron ore sales in October 2025. The volume, comprising 592,000 mt of fines and 482,000 mt of lumps, marked a significant 84 percent month on month increase from 583,000 mt in September. The jump in NMDC's sales was supported by consistent participation from sponge iron units.

Other miners see mixed performance

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ore (SMIORE) emerged as the second-largest seller, achieving 64,000 mt in sales during October (comprising 4,000 mt of fines and 60,000 mt of lumps), up from 57,000 mt in September.

Vedanta also posted a strong rebound, selling 28,000 mt (4,000 mt fines and 24,000 mt lumps), up 49 percent month on month from 18,800 mt in September, driven by improved market sentiment and active buyer participation.

In contrast, Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL) saw a sharp decline, with sales plunging 89 percent to 20,000 mt (12,000 mt fines and 8,000 mt lumps) from 178,000 mt a month earlier, amid muted buyer response to its offered grades.

R Praveen Chandra maintained stable sales at 11,550 mt of lumps, showing no change from September levels.

Meanwhile, SKMEPL and BKG Mining Company's auctions failed to attract buyer interest in October, reflecting selective procurement trends in the market.

Iron ore prices exhibit mixed trends month on month

Iron ore prices declined in October, with monthly weighted average prices of both Fe 60 percent fines and Fe 63 percent lumps falling month on month. Weighted average prices of Fe 60 percent fines fell by INR 250/mt month on month to INR 3,400/mt and of Fe 63 percent lumps dipped by INR 100/mt to INR 4,900/mt. Prices are exclusive of taxes.

Outlook

Karnataka's iron ore e-auction volumes are expected to continue their upward trajectory in November 2025, supported by multiple seasonal and operational factors. With most miners resuming full-fledged production following the monsoon and festive breaks, auction participation is set to rise, both in terms of offered volumes and buyer activity.

Source: BigMint