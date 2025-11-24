 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Sukha Balka launches new iron ore block

Monday, 24 November 2025 12:10:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, has announced that it has completed preparations for a new iron ore production block, marking a significant addition to the mine’s output capacity.

At the beginning of November, a specialized commission had signed the act authorizing the commissioning of Block 13-17, located in the Golovnyi deposit at a depth of 1,420 meters, in sublevel 3A.

High-grade reserves to support stable production

The project documentation indicates that the block contains 221,300 mt of ore with an iron content of 60.75 percent. Accordingly,

  • the block is one of the larger units prepared this year,
  • preparations took almost 12 months,
  • the reserves will ensure around six months of steady production for the enterprise.

Meanwhile, in October, the company completed preparation for the extraction of two new ore blocks at its Yubileynaya mine, totaling more than 158,000 mt of reserves with an average iron content above 59 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


