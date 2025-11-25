East Asian ferrous scrap imports show mixed trends across key geographies in 9MCY25

East Asian regional ferrous scrap trends were mixed, with Vietnam and Taiwan seeing sharp import declines due to weak steel demand, high inventories, and cheaper alternatives. South Korea also fell year on year despite a brief restocking-led uptick. Meanwhile, Thailand posted strong growth on higher scrap usage and improved supply, while Indonesia recorded moderate gains supported by policies encouraging greater scrap utilisation.

Vietnam: Vietnam's imported ferrous scrap rose by 24 percent year on year to 3.98 million mt in 9MCY'25, up from 3.2 million mt in 9MCY'24. In Sep'25, imports stood at 490,000 mt, a 9 percent month on month up from 450,000 mt in Aug'25.

Vietnam's ferrous scrap imports were led by Japan, whose shipments climbed 35 percent to 2.44 million mt in 9MCY'25 from 1.81 million mt last year. The US also expanded its share, boosting exports by 49 percent to 580,000 mt from 390,000 mt in 9MCY'24.

Vietnam's ferrous scrap imports continued to rise in September, supported by strong domestic steel demand and high scrap usage in EAF-based production. The growth reflects increasing consumption driven by expanding construction and manufacturing activity, keeping reliance on imported scrap elevated. Vietnam's crude steel output rose 8 percent to 17.64 million mt in 9MCY'25 from 16.41 million mt.

Taiwan: Taiwans ferrous scrap imports fell 36 percent year on year to 1.36 million mt in 9MCY25, down from 2.12 million mt, with Sep 25 volumes slipping 6 percent month on month to 150,000 mt from 160,000 mt in Aug 25.

US exports dropped 27 percent year on year to 670,000 mt, while Japanse shipments fell 29.5 percent to 310,000 mt.

The decline reflects weak domestic steel demand, lower mill output, falling steel prices, and competition from cheaper Chinese steel. Crude steel production fell 12 percent year on year to 12.83 million mt, with high costs and pressure on small-to-mid mills limiting import appetite.

South Korea: South Korea's ferrous scrap imports fell 40 percent year on year to 1.12 million mt in 9MCY'25 from 1.86 million mt in 9MCY'24. However, Sep'25 saw a strong 129 percent month on month rebound, with imports rising to 160,00 mt from 7,000 mt in Aug'25.

Japan's shipments to Korea dropped 40 percent year on year 880,000 mt, and Russia's exports plunged 73.9 percent to 6,000 mt. In contrast, the US recorded a 20 percent year on year increase, exporting 120,000 mt.

Demand weakened due to sluggish construction activity, lower steel output, and mills delaying purchases amid expectations of rising prices. Low inventories may pressure operations if supply remains unstable. South Korea produced 45.8 million mt in 9MCY'25, down 4 percent from 48 million mt in 9MCY'24.

Thailand: Thailand's ferrous scrap imports surged 60 percent year on year to 1.41 million mt in 9MCY25, up from 880,000 mt, although Sep 25 volumes fell 31 percent month on month to 9,000 mt from 130,000 mt in Aug25.

The US led supply with a 171 percent year on year jump to 650,000 mnt, while Japan’s exports doubled to 160,000 mt. Australia maintained steady shipments near 100,000 mt. The strong import growth was driven by better availability from key exporters and mills, increasing scrap intake for steelmaking. However, crude steel output in Thailand edged down 2 percent year on year to 3.72 million mt in 9MCY25, compared with 3.79 million mt in 9MCY24.

Indonesia: Indonesia's ferrous scrap imports rose 14 percent year on year to 820,000 mt in 9MCY25, supported by stronger domestic steel requirements. On a monthly basis, imports increased 8percent to 130,000 mt in Sep'25 from 120,000 mt in Aug’25.

Tanjung Priok remained the top entry point, rising 20 percent to 540,000 mt, while Tanjung Perak dropped 31 percent to 110,000 mt. Hong Kong led supply with 240,000 mt (+14 percent year on year), followed by Australia at 230,000 mt (+28 percent year on year).

The rise in imports reflects Indonesia's efforts to curb billet dependency and boost domestic steelmaking, aided by relaxed scrap import rules, promotion of cleaner high-grade scrap, and technology-driven efficiency improvements.



Source: BigMint