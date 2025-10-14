 |  Login 
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey's iron ore imports down...

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 7.3 percent in January-August 2025

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 13:52:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 841,049 metric tons, down by 10.2 percent compared to July and increasing by 99.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $85.25 million, decreasing by 19.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 117.9 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.59 million mt, down 7.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 23.3 percent to $696.95 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 4.38 million mt, down by 17.1 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Uzbekistan with 593,535 mt and Sweden with 330,712 mt, down 40.7 percent and 49.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2025 January- August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil 4,376,558 5,278,610 -17.09 576,467 336,548 71.29
Uzbekistan 593,535 1,001,047 -40.71 - 33,001 -
Sweden 495,722 989,927 -49.92 165,010 - -
Ukraine 405,367 1,094,683 -62.97 82,504 - -
Russia 297,279 497,377 -40.23 14,612 51,404 -71.57
S. Africa 167,635 861,166 -80.53 - - -
Norway 165,294 - - - - -
Uruguay 79,531 - - - - -
Romania 5,617 4,332 29.66 2,446 749 226.57
Macedonia 702 2,551 -72.48   357 -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-August 2025


