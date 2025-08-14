Turkey’s iron ore imports down 11.3 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1.11 million metric tons, up by 79.1 percent compared to May and by 18.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $111.43 million, increasing by 71.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.8 percent year on year.
In the first half of the year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 4.81 million mt, down 11.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 29.7 percent to $506.22 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3.23 million mt, up by 21.5 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Uzbekistan with 493,802 mt and Sweden with 330,712 mt.
Turkey’s iron ore import sources in the January-June period last year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-June 2025
|January-June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Brazil
|3,228,899
|2,657,784
|21.5
|830,117
|413,397
|100.8
|Uzbekistan
|493,802
|410,752
|20.2
|156,690
|174,556
|-10.2
|Sweden
|330,712
|494,949
|-33.2
|-
|164,976
|-
|Ukraine
|322,864
|852,649
|-62.1
|82,502
|158,505
|-47.9
|Russia
|262,982
|236,632
|11.1
|38,442
|26,750
|43.7
|S. Africa
|167,635
|688,269
|-75.6
|20
|-
|-
|Romania
|2,238
|298
|651.0
|432
|298
|45.0
Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-June 2025