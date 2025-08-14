Turkey’s iron ore imports down 11.3 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1.11 million metric tons, up by 79.1 percent compared to May and by 18.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $111.43 million, increasing by 71.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.8 percent year on year.

In the first half of the year, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 4.81 million mt, down 11.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 29.7 percent to $506.22 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3.23 million mt, up by 21.5 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Uzbekistan with 493,802 mt and Sweden with 330,712 mt.

Turkey ’s iron ore import sources in the January-June period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 3,228,899 2,657,784 21.5 830,117 413,397 100.8 Uzbekistan 493,802 410,752 20.2 156,690 174,556 -10.2 Sweden 330,712 494,949 -33.2 - 164,976 - Ukraine 322,864 852,649 -62.1 82,502 158,505 -47.9 Russia 262,982 236,632 11.1 38,442 26,750 43.7 S. Africa 167,635 688,269 -75.6 20 - - Romania 2,238 298 651.0 432 298 45.0

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-June 2025