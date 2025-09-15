 |  Login 
Turkey’s iron ore imports down 14 percent in January-July 2025

Monday, 15 September 2025 13:37:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 936,419 metric tons, down by 15.5 percent compared to June and by 25.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $105.49 million, decreasing by 5.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 29.1 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.75 million mt, down 14 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 29.6 percent to $611.70 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3.80 million mt, up by 12.9 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Uzbekistan with 593,535 mt and Sweden with 330,712 mt, up 22.5 percent and down 49.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil 3,800,088 3,366,767 12.9 571,187 708,984 -19.4
Uzbekistan 593,535 484,439 22.5 99,733 73,687 35.3
Sweden 330,712 659,930 -49.9 - 164,980 -
Ukraine 322,864 929,676 -65.3 - 77,027 -
Russia 282,668 300,631 -6.0 19,683 63,999 -69.2
S. Africa 167,635 861,146 -80.5 - 172,876 -
Norway 165,294 - - 165,294 - -
Uruguay 79,531 - - 79,531 - -
Romania 3,171 861 268.3 932 563 65.5
Macedonia 702 1,145 -38.7 57 779 -92.7

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-July 2025

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-July 2025

