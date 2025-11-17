 |  Login 
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s iron ore imports down...

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 7.1 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Monday, 17 November 2025 11:08:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 975,684 metric tons, up by 16 percent compared to August and down by 5.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $100.56 million, increasing by 18 percent compared to the previous month and down by 12.7 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7.56 million mt, down 7.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 22.1 percent to $797.52 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 4.83 million mt, up by 12.6 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden with 660,718 mt and Uzbekistan with 593,535 mt, down 19.9 percent and 12.2 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-September period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil  4,827,353  4,285,402 12.6  450,795  582,086 -22.6
Sweden  660,718  824,924 -19.9  164,996  164,994 -
Uzbekistan  593,535  677,166 -12.4  -    159,726 -
Russia  489,550  371,024 31.9  192,270  18,989 912.5
Ukraine  405,367  1,012,178 -60.0  -    82,502 -
S. Africa  167,635  861,146 -80.5 -  - -
Australia  166,092 - -  166,092 - -
Norway  165,294  -      -    -    
Uruguay  79,531  -      -    -    
Romania  6,868  2,300 198.6  1,251  691 81.2

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-September 2025


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

