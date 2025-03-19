Turkey’s iron ore imports up 23.0 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's iron ore import volume increased by 23.0 percent year on year and decreased by 13.6 month on month to 798,591 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $94.87 million, up 7.6 percent year on year and 16.1 percent month on month.
Turkey’s iron ore imports - January 2025
In the given month, Turkey imported 416,040 mt of iron ore from Brazil, ahead of Sweden which supplied 165,657 mt in the given month and Ukraine which supplied 80,290 mt of iron ore.
Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January are as follows:
Country
Amount (mt)
January 2025
January 2024
Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil
416,040
416,834
-0.2
Sweden
165,657
-
-
Ukraine
80,290
75,186
6.8
Uzbekistan
74,051
-
-
Russia
62,403
9,568
552.2