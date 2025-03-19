Turkey’s iron ore imports up 23.0 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's iron ore import volume increased by 23.0 percent year on year and decreased by 13.6 month on month to 798,591 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $94.87 million, up 7.6 percent year on year and 16.1 percent month on month.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 416,040 mt of iron ore from Brazil, ahead of Sweden which supplied 165,657 mt in the given month and Ukraine which supplied 80,290 mt of iron ore.

Turkey 's top iron ore import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 416,040 416,834 -0.2 Sweden 165,657 - - Ukraine 80,290 75,186 6.8 Uzbekistan 74,051 - - Russia 62,403 9,568 552.2

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January 2025