Turkey’s iron ore imports down 31.9 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 343,931 metric tons, down by 56.9 percent compared to January and by 66.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $32.94 million, decreasing by 65.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 76.8 percent year on year.
In the January-February period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.14 million mt, down 31.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 44.5 percent to $127.81 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-February 2025
In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 737,337 mt. Brazil was followed by Sweden with 165,657 mt and Russia with 84,887 mt.
Turkey’s iron ore import sources in the January-February period last year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-February 2025
|January-February 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|February 2025
|February 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Brazil
|737,337
|928,046
|-20.5
|321,298
|511,212
|-37.1
|Sweden
|165,657
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Russia
|84,887
|66,079
|28.5
|22,481
|56,511
|-60.2
|Ukraine
|80,290
|231,813
|-65.4
|-
|156,627
|-
|Uzbekistan
|74,051
|29,750
|148.9
|-
|29,750
|-
|Macedonia
|189
|-
|-
|151
|-
|-
|Romania
|112
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-February 2025