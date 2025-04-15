 |  Login 
Turkey’s iron ore imports down 31.9 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 12:15:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 343,931 metric tons, down by 56.9 percent compared to January and by 66.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $32.94 million, decreasing by 65.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 76.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.14 million mt, down 31.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 44.5 percent to $127.81 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 737,337 mt. Brazil was followed by Sweden with 165,657 mt and Russia with 84,887 mt.

Turkey’s iron ore import sources in the January-February period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil 737,337 928,046 -20.5 321,298 511,212 -37.1
Sweden 165,657 - - - - -
Russia 84,887 66,079 28.5 22,481 56,511 -60.2
Ukraine 80,290 231,813 -65.4 - 156,627 -
Uzbekistan 74,051 29,750 148.9 - 29,750 -
Macedonia 189 - - 151 - -
Romania 112 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-February 2025


