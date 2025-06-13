 |  Login 
Turkey’s iron ore imports down 14.4% in January-April

Friday, 13 June 2025 11:53:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 988,846 metric tons, up by 3.9 percent compared to March and decreasing by 7.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $101.22 million, increasing by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 27.9 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 3.08 million mt, down 14.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 33.2 percent to $329.74 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 2.19 million mt, up by 14.6 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden with 330,712 mt and Uzbekistan with 239,458 mt.

Turkey’s iron ore import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil 2,188,776 1,909,860 14.6 785,236 450,918 74.1
Sweden 330,712 164,978 100.5 2 164,975 -99.9
Uzbekistan 239,458 161,843 48.0 66,001 61,316 7.6
Russia 161,714 156,784 3.1 57,240 65,959 -13.2
Ukraine 159,994 618,243 -74.1 79,703 157,004 -49.2
Romania 1,670 - - 638 - -
Macedonia 307 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-April 2025

