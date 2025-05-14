Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in Q1

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first quarter of this year.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 488,000 mt, remaining virtually unchanged quarter on quarter and rising by four percent year on year, while its pig iron output moved down by four percent compared to the previous quarter and increased by eight percent year on year to 436,000 mt.

In the first quarter, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 173,000 mt, decreasing by 26.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and rising by four percent from the same quarter of 2024, while its finished steel production went up by 24.0 percent quarter on quarter and by two percent year on year to 597,000 mt. In particular, its flats output rose by 35.0 percent quarter on quarter and decreased by seven percent year on year to 261,000 mt, while its longs production was up by 17.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year and by 11.0 percent year on year to 336,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the given quarter increased by nine percent quarter on quarter and fell by 21.0 percent year on year to 3.82 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 1.70 million mt, up by 17.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and by seven percent year on year. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production went down by 51.0 from the fourth quarter of 2024 and by 52.0 percent year on year to 518,000 mt and its total coke output moved down by six percent quarter on quarter and by eight percent year on year to 260,000 mt.