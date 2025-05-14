 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Metinvest’s...

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in Q1

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 15:10:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first quarter of this year.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 488,000 mt, remaining virtually unchanged quarter on quarter and rising by four percent year on year, while its pig iron output moved down by four percent compared to the previous quarter and increased by eight percent year on year to 436,000 mt.

In the first quarter, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 173,000 mt, decreasing by 26.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and rising by four percent from the same quarter of 2024, while its finished steel production went up by 24.0 percent quarter on quarter and by two percent year on year to 597,000 mt. In particular, its flats output rose by 35.0 percent quarter on quarter and decreased by seven percent year on year to 261,000 mt, while its longs production was up by 17.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year and by 11.0 percent year on year to 336,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the given quarter increased by nine percent quarter on quarter and fell by 21.0 percent year on year to 3.82 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 1.70 million mt, up by 17.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and by seven percent year on year. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production went down by 51.0 from the fourth quarter of 2024 and by 52.0 percent year on year to 518,000 mt and its total coke output moved down by six percent quarter on quarter and by eight percent year on year to 260,000 mt.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Metinvest 

Similar articles

Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for Q1

12 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-April

02 May | Steel News

German crude steel output down 12.5 percent in Q1

24 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s MMK sees 13.4 percent fall in crude steel output in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

03 Apr | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News