Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in H1 2025

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first half of this year.

Accordingly, in the given period, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 908,000 mt, dropping by 13.0 percent year on year, while its pig iron output moved down by 11.0 percent year on year to 789,000 mt.

In the first half, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 301,000 mt, decreasing by 20.0 percent compared to the same period of 2024, while its finished steel production went up by three percent year on year to 1.23 million mt. In particular, its flats output rose by one percent to 550,000 mt, while its longs production was up by five percent to 675,000 mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the given period decreased by 13.0 percent year on year to 7.73 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 3.29 million mt, up by three percent year on year. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production went down by 53.0 year on year from the first half of 2024 to 984,000 mt and its total coke output moved down by five percent year on year to 535,000 mt.