India’s coking coal import port traffic falls 6% in April-October

Monday, 11 November 2024 15:28:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2024-25 has been provisionally estimated at 33.33 million mt, a decline of 6.42 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, November 11.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in October this year worked out to 3.774 million mt, compared to 4.293 million mt in September 2024.

According to the IPA data, iron ore port traffic including pellets has been estimated at 29.082 million mt in the April-October period of FY 2024-25, a decline of 7.20 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics 

