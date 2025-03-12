India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in Apr-Feb FY 2024-25

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2024-25 have been provisionally estimated at 53.950 million mt, a decline of 9.35 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, data from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) showed on Wednesday, March 12.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country during February 2025 worked out at 5.092 million mt lower than the 5.963 million mt shipped in during January.

According to the IPA data, iron ore traffic, including pellets, has been provisionally estimated at 45.195 million mt during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 19.36 percent year on year.