India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 13 percent in April

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 11:05:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports though all major ports in the country in April this year have been provisionally estimated at 5.67 million mt, a rise of 13.07 percent over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) showed on Wednesday, May 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country during April was 11 percent higher than the volume shipped in during March.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore, including pellets, handled by all major ports during April 2025 has been estimated at 4.169 million mt, a rise of 10.23 percent year on year.


