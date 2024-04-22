﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s KIOCL seeks 200,000 mt of iron ore fines in lieu of equivalent volume of pellets to be exported

Monday, 22 April 2024 14:42:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited is seeking a domestic supplier for 200,000 mt of iron ore fines under an arrangement according to which the supplier would receive an equivalent volume of pellets for onward export sales, company sources said on Monday, April 22.

Iron ore fines suppliers, mine owners, traders or stockists can submit bids by May 17, the sources said.

However, to be eligible to be a supplier, the latter will need to submit an undertaking that it will lift 200,000 mt of iron ore pellets from KIOCL Limited and export it as a “third party” exporter.

Bids from the supplier will be evaluated on the basis of the differential value of the price at which the pellets will be lifted and the price at which iron ore fines will be supplied, the sources said.

Bidders who are interested only in making partial supplies can submit bids in multiples of 50,000 mt, but under the condition that it will lift pellets for subsequent export equivalent to the volume of iron ore fines supplied, the sources added.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon 

Similar articles

Mexican iron pellet production in February up 2.8 percent

22 Apr | Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 10% in FY 2023-24

18 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases sharply week-on-week

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo to resume iron ore pellet exports to Japan within next few years

11 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSPL takes operational charge of iron ore complex in Venezuela

27 Mar | Steel News

Mexican iron pellet production up 2.4 percent in January

25 Mar | Steel News

Indian sponge iron producers seek import duty on exports of lower grade iron ore

21 Mar | Steel News

Australia’s Centaurus Metals explores potential for DR pellet feed from Jambreiro

14 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

12 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal port traffic up 10% in April-February of FY 2023-24

11 Mar | Steel News