Australia’s Centaurus Metals explores potential for DR pellet feed from Jambreiro

Thursday, 14 March 2024 15:59:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based iron ore producer Centaurus Metals Limited has announced that it has launched a new study to explore the potential of its Jambreiro Iron Ore Project in Brazil to produce direct reduction quality pellet feed concentrate after increasing interest from partners and customers.

Iron ore producers are trying to maximize grade and purity as global steelmakers have accelerated decarbonization efforts. Therefore, Centaurus is targeting to produce DR quality pellet feed concentrate with 68 percent Fe content and with silica-alumina content less than two percent. DR pellets have a lower carbon footprint compared to iron ore that can only be fed into blast furnaces.


