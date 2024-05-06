﻿
India’s coking coal import port traffic up 13 percent in April

Monday, 06 May 2024 15:23:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal import traffic through all ports in the country has been provisionally estimated at 5 million mt in April this year, up 13.07 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, May 6.

India’s coking coal import traffic had been estimated at 5.57 million mt in March this year.

Total iron ore freight traffic including pellets has been provisionally estimated at 3.26 million mt in April, marking a decline of 32.32 percent year on year, the data show.


