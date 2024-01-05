India’s coking coal port import traffic up 13% in April-December

Friday, 05 January 2024 10:10:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country in the April-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24 has been provisionally estimated at 48.825 million mt, up 12.97 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Friday, January 5.

As per the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in December 2023 worked out at 6.495 million mt, compared to 6.57 million mt in November 2023.

Total freight traffic of iron ore including pellets has been provisionally estimated at 43.141 million mt during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 45.40 percent year on year, the IPA data showed.