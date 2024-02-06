India’s coking coal port traffic up 11 percent in April-January

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 10:11:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country in the April-January period of the fiscal year 2023-24 have been provisionally estimated at 54.54 million mt, up 11.47 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Tuesday, February 6.

As per the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in January worked out at 5.715 million mt, compared to 6.495 million mt in December 2023

Total freight traffic of iron ore including pellets has been provisionally estimated at 49.966 million mt in the April-December period, up 42.43 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.