Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 14:44:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023.

Accordingly, in fourth quarter, Metinvest’s total crude steel output amounted to 494,000 mt, declining by one percent quarter on quarter, while its pig iron output moved down by one percent from 425,000 mt in the previous quarter to 422,000 mt, as Kametstal operated two blast furnaces in both quarters.

In the given quarter, the company’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 175,000 mt, up 10 percent compared to the third quarter with the support of increased billet orders, while its finished steel production decreased by four percent quarter on quarter to 562,000 mt. In particular, its flats output fell by six percent compared to the previous quarter to 252,000 mt, while its longs production was down by two percent quarter on quarter to 310,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the fourth quarter increased by 29.0 percent quarter on quarter to 3.58 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 1.29 million mt, down 10.0 percent quarter on quarter. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production was down by 11.0 percent from the third quarter to 1.14 million mt and its total coke output moved down by two percent from the third quarter to 293,000 mt.

In 2023, Metinvest’s total crude steel output came to 2.03 million mt, down 31.0 percent year on year, while its pig iron output decreased by 36.0 percent year on year to 1.77 million mt. In the given year, the company produced 832,000 mt of merchant semi-finished products, down 19.0 percent, while its finished steel production decreased by 18.0 percent from the previous year to 2.29 million mt. In the meantime, the group’s flats output amounted to 1.10 million mt, down 36.0 percent and its longs production rose by 17.0 percent compared to 2022 to 1.19 million mt, both year on year.

In the given year, the company’s total iron ore concentrate output grew by four percent year on year to 11.09 million mt, while its pellet output came to 5.28 million mt, up 66.0 percent compared to 2022. Meanwhile, the group’s total coke production dropped by 25.0 percent year on year to 1.24 million mt due to the production stoppage at its Azovstal and Avdiivka coke assets since late February 2022, while its total coking coal concentrate output came to 5.46 million mt, up 10.0 percent compared to 2022.