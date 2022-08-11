Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

Thursday, 11 August 2022 15:18:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first half of the current year.

Accordingly, in the first half of this year, Metinvest’s total output of pig iron decreased by 48.8 percent year on year to 2.25 million mt, amid lower production at both Mariupol plants. At Azovstal, production decreased by 1.38 million mt.

In the first half, Metinvest’s crude steel output totaled 2.41 million mt, decreasing by 44.7 percent year on year.

In the given half, Metinvest’s production of merchant semi-finished products amounted to 771,000 mt, decreasing by 46.9 percent year on year, due to a decrease in pig iron production.

In the given period, the group’s production of finished steel fell by 45.9 percent year on year to 1.88 million mt. In particular, its flats production decreased by 1.65 million mt year on year to 1.28 million mt, while its longs production increased by 125,000 mt year on year to 575,000 mt.

In the mining sector, Metinvest’s total iron ore concentrate output fell by 44.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to 8.8 million mt. The group’s output of merchant iron ore products fell by 36.6 percent year on year to 6.18 million mt, while the output of iron ore pellets decreased by 48 percent year on year to 1.86 million mt in the given quarter.

Metinvest’s coking coal concentrate output in the first half this year fell by 10 percent year on year to 2.43 million mt, mainly due to a decline in mining and processing at Pokrovsky Coal, as a result of the disruption of supply chains due to the war.