Ukraine’s Metinvest sees fall in pig iron and crude steel output in 2022

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 11:01:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for 2022.

Accordingly, in the full year, Metinvest’s total output of pig iron decreased by 71.7 percent year on year to 2.74 million mt, amid lower production at both Mariupol plants. At Azovstal, production decreased by 3.2 million mt.

In 2022, Metinvest’s crude steel output totaled 2.92 million mt, decreasing by 69.3 percent year on year.

In the full year, Metinvest’s production of merchant semi-finished products amounted to 1.2 million mt, decreasing by 70.0 percent year on year, due to the decrease in pig iron production.

In the given period, the group’s production of finished steel fell by 61.6 percent year on year to 2.77 million mt. In particular, its flats production decreased by 4.2 million mt year on year to 1.73 million mt, while its longs production decreased by 71,000 mt year on year to 1.01 million mt.

In the mining sector, Metinvest’s total iron ore concentrate output fell by 65.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to 10.71 million mt. The group’s output of merchant iron ore products fell by 54.9 percent year on year to 7.9 million mt, while the output of iron ore pellets decreased by 45.1 percent year on year to 3.18 million mt in the given period.

Metinvest’s coking coal concentrate output in 2022 fell by 10.5 percent year on year to 4.96 million mt, mainly due to a lack of skilled labor and deteriorated geological conditions at the mines of United Coal.