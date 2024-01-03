Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia plans to produce 2.8 million mt of coal concentrate in 2024 and 2025

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 16:41:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Andriy Akulich, CEO of Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia, a coking coal subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, stated in an interview with a local news network that the company produced 3.1 million mt of coal concentrate in 2023.

In the January-November period of 2023, Sviato-Varvarynska processing plant, which is part of Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia, produced more than 2.7 million mt of high-quality coal concentrate from raw coking coal mined at the Pokrovske mine. Pokrovske, the largest coking coal mine in Ukraine, is also one of the assets of Pokrovskvuhillia.

Akulich also stated that the company expects the coal concentrate output to be 2.8 million mt in 2024 and 2025 and that they are unable to increase their sales since the Black Sea ports are yet to open. 2.8 million mt of coal concentrate will meet the demand of Metinvest group companies as well as the markets of Ukraine and eastern Europe.