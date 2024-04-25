﻿
English
MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during April 15-21

Thursday, 25 April 2024 11:23:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the April 15-21 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed rebar, wire rod and steel channels increased by 1.6 percent, 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.6 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, week on week, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Rebar Raw Mat Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

