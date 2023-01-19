MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

Thursday, 19 January 2023 10:38:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 9-18 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China indicated slight increases.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, common steel plate and high-speed wire rod increased by 0.9 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal and thermal coal edged down by 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 1.4 percent, week on week.