MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during July 22-28

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 22-28 period this year the average finished steel price in China indicated an overall downtrend.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate decreased by 2.2 percent, 2.0 percent and 1.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable, while the average prices of both smoke-free lump coal and coking coal declined by 0.1 percent week on week.