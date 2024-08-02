 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during July 22-28

Friday, 02 August 2024 09:15:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 22-28 period this year the average finished steel price in China indicated an overall downtrend.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate decreased by 2.2 percent, 2.0 percent and 1.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable, while the average prices of both smoke-free lump coal and coking coal declined by 0.1 percent week on week.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Plate Coking Coal Raw Mat Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Steel traders in China try to delay implementation of new rebar standards

26 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during July 15-21

26 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during July 8-14

22 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during August 21-27

31 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 24-30

04 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel price in China edge down on August 15-21

29 Aug | Steel News