MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 24-30

Friday, 04 November 2022 11:17:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 24-30 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China moved down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, common steel plate and high-speed wire rod declined by 1.1 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, smoke-free lump coal and coking coal decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.


