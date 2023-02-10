﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

Friday, 10 February 2023 10:36:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 30-February 5 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, common steel plate and rebar rose by 1.2 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal moved down by 1.4 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, week on week.


Tags: Coking Coal Plate Wire Rod Rebar Longs Raw Mat Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 24-30

04 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel price in China edge down on August 15-21

29 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week

30 Mar | Steel News

MOC: Average finished steel price in China up 0.7 percent

04 May | Steel News

MOC: Average finished steel price in China up four percent

15 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average finished steel price remains stable in China

06 Nov | Steel News

NLMK approves phase No. 3 of development program

25 Apr | Steel Matters

Local Chinese steel pipe prices soften slightly

10 Feb | Tube and Pipe