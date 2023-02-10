MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

Friday, 10 February 2023 10:36:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 30-February 5 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, common steel plate and rebar rose by 1.2 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal moved down by 1.4 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, week on week.