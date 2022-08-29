MOC: Average steel price in China edge down on August 15-21

Monday, 29 August 2022 12:31:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 15-21 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal in China rose by 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.