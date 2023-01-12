﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:41:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 2-8 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China indicated a slight rise.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate rose by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal edged down by 0.6 percent, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and coking coal rose by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.


