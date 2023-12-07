﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Nov 27-Dec 3

Thursday, 07 December 2023 10:31:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 27-December 3 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China decreased slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, common steel plate and hot rolled steel strip all declined by 0.3 percent week on week.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and coking coal rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.


