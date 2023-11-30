﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during November 20-26

Thursday, 30 November 2023 09:55:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 20-26 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common steel plate, rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.9 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.7 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal rose by 0.6 percent, week on week.


Tags: Rebar Coking Coal Plate Longs Flats Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during November 13-19

23 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during Oct 9-15

20 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during August 21-27

31 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within limited range on Nov 28-Dec 4

13 Dec | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly on Oct 31-Nov 6

14 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 24-30

04 Nov | Steel News