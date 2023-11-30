MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during November 20-26

Thursday, 30 November 2023 09:55:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 20-26 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common steel plate, rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.9 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.7 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal rose by 0.6 percent, week on week.