MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during January 1-7

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 11:31:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 1-7 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and common steel plate rose by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, while the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal decreased by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.