﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during January 1-7

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 11:31:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 1-7 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and common steel plate rose by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, while the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal decreased by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Plate Rebar Coking Coal Raw Mat Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Nov 27-Dec 3

07 Dec | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during November 20-26

30 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during November 13-19

23 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during Oct 9-15

20 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during August 21-27

31 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within limited range on Nov 28-Dec 4

13 Dec | Steel News