MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during November 13-19

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:10:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 13-19 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China indicated an increasing trend.

In the given period, the average prices of common steel plate, hot rolled steel strip and rebar rose by 1.4 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of both coking coal and thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week, respectively.