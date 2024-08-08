 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during Jul 29-Aug 4

Thursday, 08 August 2024 09:49:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 29-August 4 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, common steel plate and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 1.6 percent, 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable week on week, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Rebar Plate Coking Coal Flats Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during July 22-28

02 Aug | Steel News

Steel traders in China try to delay implementation of new rebar standards

26 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during July 15-21

26 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during July 8-14

22 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during January 1-7

16 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Nov 27-Dec 3

07 Dec | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during November 20-26

30 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during November 13-19

23 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during Oct 9-15

20 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News