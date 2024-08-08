MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during Jul 29-Aug 4

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 29-August 4 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, common steel plate and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 1.6 percent, 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable week on week, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.