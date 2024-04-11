﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during April 1-7

Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:00:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the April 1-7 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar, and welded steel pipe decreased by 1.0 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal remained stable compared to the previous week, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 2.5 percent and 0.6 percent, week on week, respectively.


Tags: Rebar Coking Coal Longs Flats Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

