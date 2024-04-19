Coal exports from Queensland up 0.1 percent in March from February

Friday, 19 April 2024 12:20:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland almost remained stable year on year and increased by 0.1 percent month on month to 16.19 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.53 million mt, down 13.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in March the shipments from Hay Point increased by 1.6 percent year on year to 3.41 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.62 million mt, down 2.2 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 14.8 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 5.60 million mt in March.

In March, supplies to Japan accounted for 39.8 percent of the total exports, while China, India and South Korea accounted for 24.6 percent, 15.9 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-March period of the current year amounted to 47.7 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.