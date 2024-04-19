﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland up 0.1 percent in March from February

Friday, 19 April 2024 12:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland almost remained stable year on year and increased by 0.1 percent month on month to 16.19 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.53 million mt, down 13.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in March the shipments from Hay Point increased by 1.6 percent year on year to 3.41 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.62 million mt, down 2.2 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 14.8 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 5.60 million mt in March.

In March, supplies to Japan accounted for 39.8 percent of the total exports, while China, India and South Korea accounted for 24.6 percent, 15.9 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-March period of the current year amounted to 47.7 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China rise, second round of increases awaited

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 10% in FY 2023-24

18 Apr | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices increase $25/mt amid better steel market in Asia

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 47.9 percent in January-February

15 Apr | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during April 1-7

11 Apr | Steel News

Australia’s Stanmore to wholly own Eagle Downs coking coal project

09 Apr | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices retreat further

05 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia expects fall in metallurgical coal prices in 2024

04 Apr | Steel News

Local coke prices in China fall further amid low demand

29 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News