﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 47.9 percent in January-February

Monday, 15 April 2024 11:17:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 198,909 metric tons, down by 69.8 percent compared to January and by 21.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $52.36 million, decreasing by 72.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.5 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 857,379 mt, up 47.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 36.8 percent to $240.29 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia with 407,934 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 248,025 mt and Colombia with 113,068 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 coking coal import sources in January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

559,775

407,934

-27.1

19,012

49,213

158.8

US

-

248,025

-

-

80,518

-

Colombia

-

113,068

-

-

-

-

Russia

19,960

88,352

342.6

-

69,177

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below:,


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during April 1-7

11 Apr | Steel News

Australia’s Stanmore to wholly own Eagle Downs coking coal project

09 Apr | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices retreat further

05 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia expects fall in metallurgical coal prices in 2024

04 Apr | Steel News

Local coke prices in China fall further amid low demand

29 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports from Russia hit peak in April-February of FY 2024-24

26 Mar | Steel News

China’s coking coal imports up 36.52 percent in January-February

26 Mar | Steel News

Fitch Ratings raises iron ore price assumptions for 2024-2026 amid limited supply

22 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices heading below $250/mt FOB

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials