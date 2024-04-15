Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 47.9 percent in January-February

Monday, 15 April 2024 11:17:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 198,909 metric tons, down by 69.8 percent compared to January and by 21.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $52.36 million, decreasing by 72.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.5 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 857,379 mt, up 47.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 36.8 percent to $240.29 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia with 407,934 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 248,025 mt and Colombia with 113,068 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 coking coal import sources in January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 559,775 407,934 -27.1 19,012 49,213 158.8 US - 248,025 - - 80,518 - Colombia - 113,068 - - - - Russia 19,960 88,352 342.6 - 69,177 -

