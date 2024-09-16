 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 22.0 percent in January-July

Monday, 16 September 2024 10:45:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 193,315 metric tons, down by 70.1 percent compared to June and by 62.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $49.94 million, decreasing by 71.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 62.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3,301,644 mt, up 22.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 14.1 percent to $908.03 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1,727,169 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,224,408 mt and Russia with 236,999 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 coking coal import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,459,710

1,727,169

18.3

302,499

163,507

-45.9

US

676,242

1,224,408

81.1

125,965

-

-

Russia

308,363

236,999

-23.1

87,852

29,807

-66.1

Colombia

99,348

113,068

13.8

-

-

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

India’s RINL shuts down second BF, on verge of closure amid financial crisis

16 Sep | Steel News

Local coke prices in China decline, expected to stabilize after eight successive cuts

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 37, 2024

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 37, 2024 

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 37, 2024 

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 37, 2024 

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited to invest $262 million in FY 2024-25 to build iron ore infrastructure facilities

13 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during Sept 2-8

12 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal still under pressure from weak demand

11 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 4.87 percent in April-August

09 Sep | Steel News