Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 22.0 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 193,315 metric tons, down by 70.1 percent compared to June and by 62.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $49.94 million, decreasing by 71.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 62.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's coking coal imports amounted to 3,301,644 mt, up 22.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 14.1 percent to $908.03 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1,727,169 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,224,408 mt and Russia with 236,999 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 coking coal import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,459,710 1,727,169 18.3 302,499 163,507 -45.9 US 676,242 1,224,408 81.1 125,965 - - Russia 308,363 236,999 -23.1 87,852 29,807 -66.1 Colombia 99,348 113,068 13.8 - - -